PD: Man arrested after stabbing another man in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH)– Police said they were able to make a quick arrest after a stabbing victim came into the Middletown Police Station to report his attacker on Saturday.

According to the Hartford Courant, a sergeant discovered the injured victim in the police department lobby around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. The victim had a large cut on the top of his right hand and another deeper cut on his left wrist, which seemed to have sliced his artery causing major bleeding, a police report said.

The man told police that D’Shaun Watson was the one who stabbed him, and was last seen in the area of College and Broad Street. As police started the manhunt, a sergeant saw the suspect behind St. Sebastian Church at 155 Washington St. Police said they also found a bloody knife in Watson’s pocket.

The Courant reports that the area where the assault occurred was also searched by police, between MiddleOak parking garage on Court Street and a bank. They reported finding blood on the sidewalk, a cellphone lying nearby in the grass and a broken stick with blood on the end. Drops of blood also created a trail that led to the station, according to police.

Watson, the accused stabber was found behind a nearby church, according to police. Watson was charged with first-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangerment, breach of peace and failure to submit fingerprinting. As of Monday he was in custody on a $500,000 bail.