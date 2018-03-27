Police: Plainville man arrested following girlfiend’s overdose death

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — A Plainville man is facing charges for the 2017 overdose death of his girlfriend.

On Nov. 8, 2017, units responded to a New Britain Avenue apartment building in Plainville for a report of an overdose death. At the scene, police identified 25-year-old Monique Poulin as the deceased.

Following an investigation, the Chief Medical Examiner ruled Poulin’s cause of death as “acute toxicity from fentanyl and alcohol.”

Police say 39-year-old Scott Ludwin, Poulin’s boyfriend, provided her with the fentanyl that she overdosed on.

On Tuesday, Ludwin was arrested and charged with manslaughter in the 2nd degree and illegal distribution of fentanyl.

He is being held on a $500,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.