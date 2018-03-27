PD: Hamden traffic stop leads discovery of handgun, drugs

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven man is facing charges after police say he was speeding and had a gun and drugs in his vehicle.

According to police, on Saturday night, officers observed a vehicle traveling at an excessive speed on Morse Street in Hamden.

During a traffic stop, police say they located a loaded 9mm handgun in the passenger seat.

A search of the operator, 30-year-old Lamar Morrison, allegedly led to the discovery of two ecstasy pills and a bag of marijuana.

Morrison was arrested and faces multiple charges, including Criminal Possession of a Firearm, Weapons in a Motor Vehicle and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

He was held on a $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on April 4.