Police investigate after ammunition found in Waterford school

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating after a single round of ammunition was found in a Waterford school on Tuesday morning.

The Superintendent of Waterford schools, Thomas W. Giard, tells News 8 that Clark Lane Middle School, at 105 Clark Lane, is currently in a shelter in place after a single round of ammunition was found in a classroom.

A shelter in place means that no one can come in or out of the building.

Superintendent Thomas Giard III released a statement on the situation which can be read below:

We are writing to inform you of an incident that occurred today, March 27, 2018. Clark Lane Middle School administration received information from a teacher that a single round of ammunition was found in a classroom shortly after 10:00 a.m. The school then instituted proper safety and security protocols thereafter. School administration immediately engaged law enforcement. We are currently in shelter in place and there are no people allowed in or out of the building. A comprehensive investigation by the administration and Waterford Police is underway. Obviously all information is being taken very seriously. There is no immediate threat to student safety. We have no reason to believe this is connected to my earlier school message to parents previously sent this morning about Waterford High School. We will provide you with more information once it becomes available.”

The incident remains under investigation.