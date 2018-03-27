Police search for suspect in Fairfield gas station robbery

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are looking for the man who allegedly robbed a gas station in Fairfield on Monday night.

According to police, around 9:50 p.m., an armed robbery took place at Stratfield Mobil Gas Station located at 1271 Stratfield Road.

Officials say a man wearing a hat and with a covered face demanded money from the clerk while he was armed with a knife.

After taking the cash, the suspect then fled the scene and ran south on Stratfield Road.

Police describe the suspect as a short, stocky man who was wearing a white head cover and had a black t-shirt wrapped around his nose. He was also wearing a gray long-sleeved shirt, gray sweatpants and black shoes.

The clerk was not harmed during the incident.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact Fairfield police at 203-254-4840.