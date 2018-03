Related Coverage Pickle juice slushies coming soon to Sonic

(WTNH) — Red Lobster is trying a briney take on a classic.

Instead of chicken and waffles, the chain is serving lobster and waffles!

The lobster is fried and the waffle is made from the same recipe as the restaurant’s Cheddar Bay Biscuits. Finally, the whole thing is slathered in maple syrup.

So far, reactions to the idea have been mixed.

Would you try this unique combination? Let us know in the comments below!