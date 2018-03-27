Vote on chief justice moves forward to the Senate despite lacking votes

Andrew McDonald

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The debate and vote on the Andrew McDonald nomination is scheduled to move forward in the State Senate Tuesday.

With all 18 Republicans opposed, it appears all but certain the nomination of the Governor’s friend and former top aid to be the state’s top judge will be rejected. Because one Democrat has recused herself, even if all the remaining Democrats voted for confirmation; it would fail by a vote of 18 to 17.

McDonald would be the nation’s first openly gay State Supreme Court Chief Justice. The Governor and others have alleged some Republicans are opposing McDonald because they are homophobic. That has been rigorously denied. Republicans say their opposition is based on McDonald’s decision that resulted in overturning the death penalty sentences for the Cheshire home invasion murders.

Democrats are also attempting to paint Republicans in the Senate as “Trump-McConnell” Republicans.

Democratic Majority Leader Bob Duff (D-Norwalk) telling News 8, “This connects the bridge from Connecticut Republicans to Washington Republicans.” That’s clearly a line that Connecticut Democrats plan to use in this fall’s legislative elections.

