Send-off for UConn women heading to their 11th final four

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — The crowds are expected to gather outside Gampel Pavilion Tuesday afternoon to wish the UConn women well on their record breaking Final Four berth.

This is the 11th straight year the Huskies have made it this far in the NCAA tournament and their 19th overall Final Four appearance.

They advanced after picking up their 36th victory in their 36th game this season in a 94-65 win over the defending national champion University of South Carolina Gamecocks on Monday night in Albany.

All of the starters scored double-digit points and by halftime the Huskies put up a 21 point lead and never looked back.

Next they take on the University of Notre Dame Friday night in Columbus, Ohio.

To join in on the send-off celebration you can head to the Jonathan Statue on the Storrs campus at 1 p.m. Tuesday.