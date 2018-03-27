Southington condo community considers killing geese over excessive droppings

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — It is a controversial plan that’s disturbing the peace at the normally quiet Spring Lake Village Condos — a senior retirement community in Southington.

Some residents say Canada Geese that live in a lake there have left excessive geese droppings on the surrounding grass and in the street — places where residents like to walk or jog with their pets. They say it’s disgusting and unhealthy.

“It’s disgusting because they do their ‘doodee’ all over the lawns and the people like to walk on the lawns,” said Virginia Nichols, a resident at Spring Lake. “It’s a problem.”

But, a controversial proposal by condo boards there has divided the community.

“When we received a letter about euthanizing the geese, I was appalled,” said resident, Susan Sullivan. “I just dropped everything. I had to do something about it.”

She and another concerned resident, Joan Fisher, decided to launch a campaign to inform other residents and to try and keep the geese alive. The condo association sent out letters to residents telling them they would have the chance to vote on whether putting the geese down is the best way to deal with the excessive droppings. Our calls to a condo association president were not returned, but, Fisher says she’s been harassed for calling attention to this.

“Yeah, I know they’re not happy and I’ve gotten phone calls,” she said.

The vote is in about two weeks. Fisher hopes people on both sides of this can come to some sort of compromise that involves keeping the geese alive.

“What we want is to form a committee and explore alternative methods to deal with some of the issues,” she said.

DEEP says Connecticut statutes allow for lethal control in limited circumstances and only in concert with a goose management plan.

