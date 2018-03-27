Springer donates cleats to New Britain; Barnes says no mercy for his friend on field

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH)–A high school baseball team got a surprise gift from a World Series MVP. George Springer gave back to his community.

The Houston Astros All-Star donated cleats to the New Britain High School baseball team, which he used to play for.

Springer will try to build on his dream-like season from a year ago, leading his Astros to the franchise’s first ever World Series title. Word is the Astros might be even better this year.

The Red Sox will be really good too. Boston is hoping the knock the Astros off their American League perch. When the teams meet, it often means a reunion of sorts for UConn baseball All-Americans Springer and Red Sox pitcher Matt Barnes.

Barnes was part of Springer’s wedding party in January. They’ve met before on the field, with Springer getting the best of Barnes.