State Police: Death of East Haddam woman ruled a homicide

EAST HADDAM, Conn. (WTNH)– Connecticut State Police are investigating a homicide Tuesday after a woman was found dead in her East Haddam home last week.

Police say at around 5:22 p.m. Friday, troopers responded to 206 North Moodus Road for the report of a suspicious death. After conducting a post-mortem examination, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has ruled the death a homicide.

The victim has been identified as 56-year-old Sandra Kalosky.

Police say there is no threat to the public. The incident remains under investigation.