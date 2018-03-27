Stretch Your Dollar: Toys “R” Us’ liquidation sales

Related Coverage The Toys “R” Us liquidation sales are here

(WTNH) — A toy store closing could be a money-saving opportunity for moms and dads. We have a look at how to stretch you dollars as Toys “R” Us gets ready to close their doors for good.

Toys “R” Us kicked off liquidation sales on Friday March 24 and since then customers have been filing into store to try to steal a good deal and to experience the store one last time.

“I used to go to Toys “R” Us with my grandfather when I was his age at the time and it’s sad to see it go,” said a shopper. “So we’ll miss Toys “R” Us”.

But according to Money.com right now the deals are underwhelming.

In the beginning you can expect 10 to 30 percent off sales. It’s better than full price, but there is still a chance you will find a better deal somewhere else.

The deals are likely to get better later, but you risk missing out on an item you want if you wait.

Here’s what else you need to know.

Money.com also says the store is expected to be done with liquidation sales by June and those sales don’t apply online.

The toy company is hoping to find a buyer for its e-commerce operations.

Another consumer tip.

Be absolutely sure you want an item and you’ve researched the best price before buying.

It’s going to be hard to make returns.

Also, if you have a gift card-act fast! You have until April 21, 2018 to use it.