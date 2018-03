NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — If you have the day off on Good Friday or want to jump start the weekend with the Birchwood Drive Mad Dash 5K race.

It’s the 8th annual event to benefit the American Cancer Society. You can join organizer Anne Miller Lynch on Friday, March 30th at 15 Birchwood Drive in Ansonia.

You can sign up for the race at 4:30 p.m. and the race starts at 5:00 p.m.