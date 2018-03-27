Today’s Dish: “Roseanne” returns tonight for a new season

By Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Today’s Dish presented by Stone Academy! 20 years after the Conner family won our hearts on “Roseanne,” the cast is back for a new season of laughs and lessons.

Spring training is here! A Former UConn star and World Series MVP is paying it forward to his alma mater.
Astros George Springer footed the bill for cleats for his former team the New Britain High School baseball team.
You remember the sticky bandits from home alone. Well this guy has a little more faith in his abilities.
The praying bandit broke into a fine Italian clothing store but first taking time to pray.
It’s been nearly three years since it opened but the Broadway musical “Hamilton” is still a hit.
The show is on tour and will be in Washington D.C. later this year. Fans waited in the cold for 24 hours.
Fans are only able to get four tickets per household. Tickets range from $99 to $199 with a select number of premium seats for $625.
The Paper Magazine is known for risque celebrity cover photos. Well this month is a little different.
Christina Aguilera stripped down in the latest cover make-up free. The 37-year-old told the paper that she’s at a point in her career where she wants to “strip it all back.”

