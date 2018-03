NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH)–A dramatic shoreline drug bust happened in the middle of the afternoon on Tuesday. Police said two New London men led officers on a chase, crashing into several cars.

They then ditched their car and ran off. Joshua Fine and Zavier Maddox were being sought after as part of a drug investigation. A police dog tracked them down, hiding in some woods near Bates Woods Park.

Police said they later seized crack cocaine, some electronic devices, and nearly $1,200 cash.