Victim’s family seeks registry of people convicted of murder

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The family of a Connecticut woman murdered in 1984 is advocating for the state to create an online registry of people convicted of murder.

Marianne Stochmal Heffernan on Monday urged lawmakers on the Judiciary Committee to support proposed legislation that would apply to people convicted of murder, including David Weinberg, who was released in March after serving 26 years of a 60-year sentence.

The bill would require individuals in Weinberg’s circumstances and other persons released after being convicted of crimes involving murder to register where they live.

Heffernan says such a registry would make citizens safer.

The Republican-American reports (https://bit.ly/2GA5peq) that Weinberg was released in 2017 after the Connecticut Innocence Project uncovered evidence that cast doubt on Weinberg’s 1988 conviction in the killing of 19-year-old Joyce Stochmal.