West Hartford woman holds world record for climbing Mount Everest

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–A West Hartford woman is set to break her own world record for number of times climbing Mount Everest. She’s reached the summit of the world’s highest peak eight times so far.

Lhakpa Sherpa wiped away tears as she excepts a proclamation from the mayor of West Hartford. Next week she leaves for her two daughters behind and flies back to Nepal where she plans to climb Mount Everest for the ninth time.

Sherpa is the picture of humility, washing dishes at Whole Foods to support her two daughters, 10 months out of the year. She works seven days a week.

The other two months she spends climbing Mount Everest.

Sherpa said she was 15 years old when she first hiked the mountain. She was born and raised in Nepal with her 7 sisters and 4 brothers. She not only carries her own gear to the top, but gets paid to carry others as well.

“I get $5,000 but if I summit, I get a bonus they pay me $1,000, that means I make $6,000,” she said.

But her climbs are not about the money. In the past she has placed flags from Yale and the West Hartford Public Library on top of Everest.

This year, she is bringing a flag from Whole Foods, as well as a flag from Conard High School, where her daughter attends in West Hartford.

She says she will have other flags as well and those flags give her so much power and she says she can literally feel them in her backpack as she’s climbing the mountain.

“I feel like with the flags in my backpack, I feel a special power, and a special magic power pushing me up to the top,” she said.

She says the hardest part is leaving her two daughters behind, because it is a dangerous climb and not everyone comes back. She is scheduled to return in June.