Will this UConn team go down as one of the program’s greatest ever?

By Published:
South Carolina's Alexis Jennings (35) looks to pass away from Connecticut's Azura Stevens (23), Gabby Williams (15) and Katie Lou Samuelson (33) during the second half of a regional final at the a women's NCAA college basketball tournament Monday, March 26, 2018, in Albany, N.Y. Connecticut won 94-65. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

(WTNH)–Geno Auriemma‘s UConn squads continue to raise the bar for women’s basketball, especially after last night’s blowout win over the defending national champion South Carolina Gamecocks.

The Huskies played some of their best basketball this year, and were especially hot from three. Crystal Dangerfield was unstoppable, going 5-for-7. Katie Lou Samuelson and Kia Nurse also hit some big threes, in a 94-56 demolition. Gabby Williams, meanwhile, led the team with 23 points.

So is this a vintage UConn team? Are they great, like so many others?

Auriemma says ask him next week.

“There are times when we’ve played great. There are times when we’ve been spectacular. There are times when we’ve been less than that, but, we’ve been great every time we’ve needed to be and that says something that we have it in us,” Geno said. “We just need to have it for one more game, and then one more game after that if we’re successful.”

UConn is looking for its 12th national championship.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s