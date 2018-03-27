Will this UConn team go down as one of the program’s greatest ever?

(WTNH)–Geno Auriemma‘s UConn squads continue to raise the bar for women’s basketball, especially after last night’s blowout win over the defending national champion South Carolina Gamecocks.

The Huskies played some of their best basketball this year, and were especially hot from three. Crystal Dangerfield was unstoppable, going 5-for-7. Katie Lou Samuelson and Kia Nurse also hit some big threes, in a 94-56 demolition. Gabby Williams, meanwhile, led the team with 23 points.

So is this a vintage UConn team? Are they great, like so many others?

Auriemma says ask him next week.

“There are times when we’ve played great. There are times when we’ve been spectacular. There are times when we’ve been less than that, but, we’ve been great every time we’ve needed to be and that says something that we have it in us,” Geno said. “We just need to have it for one more game, and then one more game after that if we’re successful.”

UConn is looking for its 12th national championship.