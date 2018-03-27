Yard Goats Team Up With Hartford’s Habitat for Humanity

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Yard Goats are teaming up with Hartford Habitat to help revitalize the neighborhood.

They’re kicking off the season at Dunkin’ Donuts Park with Yard Goats and Dunkin’ Donuts employees building playhouses for a good cause.

One house will be kept at the park for kids to enjoy throughout the season and the other will be raffled off will all donations benefiting Hartford Habitat. The randomly chosen winner gets the ptjer custom painted playhouse along with 4 tickets to the Hartford Yard Goats final home game on August 30 and will be honored on field before the game.

Last season, Connecticut Dunkin’ Donuts franchisees donated $100 for every home run hit by a Yard Goats player at home, raising $6100 from 61 home runs. The fundraiser is back this year with the money once again going towards the revitalization of the Downtown North area of Hartford, where the ballpark is located.

Every donation made to Hartford Habitat between now and August 24 counts as an entry.

Hartford Yard Goats start their season at Dunkin’ Donuts Park on April 5.

