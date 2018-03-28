2 arrests made after stolen car hits New Haven store

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Two arrests were made after a stolen car collided with a liquor store in New Haven on Wednesday.

News 8 was on the scene where a Prius hit a garbage can and then apparently sideswiped a liquor store in the area of Columbus Avenue and West Street.

Police say that the car was stolen and two arrests were made, but released no further details. It’s unclear if anyone was hurt.

The incident remains under investigation.

