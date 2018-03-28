American Red Cross Giving Day held Wednesday

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Thursday is American Red Cross Giving Day!
It is a time to support families who have been impacted by disaster by helping them get back on their feet.
News 8 is teaming up with the Red Cross to help these families.
Together, we can provide urgently needed Red Cross services including food, blankets and other essentials.
Visit http://www.redcross.org/donations/ways-to-donate/giving-day for more information on this important event.
