American Red Cross Giving Day held Wednesday

By Published:

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Thursday is American Red Cross Giving Day!

It is a time to support families who have been impacted by disaster by helping them get back on their feet.

News 8 is teaming up with the Red Cross to help these families.

Related Content: Blood donations needed after winter storms

Together, we can provide urgently needed Red Cross services including food, blankets and other essentials.

Visit http://www.redcross.org/donations/ways-to-donate/giving-day for more information on this important event.

Related Content: Weather, flu, hitting blood supplies hard

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s