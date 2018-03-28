Ansonia teen hailed a “genius” after perfect score on AP chemistry exam

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — At 16 years old, Prastik Mohanraj just achieved a perfect score on the Advanced Placement chemistry exam.

“I was like, one out of three students in the world who has accomplished that,” Mohanraj said with a beaming smile only rivaled by the sun. News 8’s Mario Boone asked the Ansonia teen how he pulled it off. “I have to thank my teacher most of all for that,” he said.

We caught up with the real life Doogie Howser in science class Wednesday at Engineering and Science University Magnet School in West Haven where Mohanraj’s scholastic abilities are no secret to his classmates.

“He’s a genius,” said classmate Amir Bond-Little. “I think he’s a genius.”

“I’ve known Prastik since the 6th grade and we all know that he’s absolutely fantastic academically at anything he does,” friend Ethan Weed said.

In fact, he’s the go-to whiz kid when others get stumped. “Definitely, they always come to me for help,” he said.

Classmates are not the only ones flocking to the 11th-grader. Colleges and universities are starting to take notice. “Well, I’ve been getting letters. I’m thinking about Yale or Stanford or Cal Tech.”

His school principle, Medria Blue-Ellis issued a statement saying, “Prastik has a character that reaches far beyond his above average intellect. This is a trait that is rare and it’s refreshing.”

He plans to become a biomedical or biochemical engineer.