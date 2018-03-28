Brookfield police arrest student after alleged threatening social media post

BROOKFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)–Brookfield police have arrested a 16-year-old after an alleged threatening social media post.

The student was taken out of school on Wednesday and arrested, and their parents were notified and came to the school. The post depicted what police determined to be an airsoft facsimilie rifle modeled after an AR-15 style rifle with two airsoft magazines and four different sized rounds of ammunition.

The message on the post was threatening, relating to school on Wednesday, police said.

No weapons were found in the school.

Brookfield police will have additional security at Brookfield High School on Thursday.

