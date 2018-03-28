CCSU to hold forum about problems plaguing higher education

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Central Connecticut State University is shedding light on the problems it says are plaguing higher education.

The university’s faculty and students will hold a community forum to talk about several topics on Wednesday.

On the agenda is a lack of public education funds, the vilification of teachers and professors, and what it calls attacks on academic freedom.

Central Connecticut State University is holding a public forum on these topics at the school’s Constitution Room in Memorial Hall from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m on Wednesday.