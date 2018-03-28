CCSU to hold forum about problems plaguing higher education

WTNH.com Staff Published:
Central Connecticut State University. FILE Photo- (WTNH)

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Central Connecticut State University is shedding light on the problems it says are plaguing higher education.

The university’s faculty and students will hold a community forum to talk about several topics on Wednesday.

On the agenda is a lack of public education funds, the vilification of teachers and professors, and what it calls attacks on academic freedom.

Central Connecticut State University is holding a public forum on these topics at the school’s Constitution Room in Memorial Hall from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m on Wednesday.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s