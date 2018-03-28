Connecticut police officer charged with driving drunk

STRATFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Bridgeport police officer who’s a member of the department’s SWAT team is facing a drunken driving charge in connection with a head-on crash in December that injured a 19-year-old woman.

The Connecticut Post reports (https://bit.ly/2Ic7ACn) that Officer John Carrano was placed on administrative duty after he was charged Tuesday in connection with the Dec. 23 crash in Stratford.

Police say the 33-year-old Carrano had been at a holiday party and had a blood alcohol content more than three times the legal limit to drive.

Carrano had minor injuries, but the other driver suffered broken bones.

Chief Armando Perez said Carrano “is a good officer who made a terrible mistake.”

Carrano is free on $25,000 bail pending his April 4 arraignment. No lawyer was listed for him in online court records.