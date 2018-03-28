Could weight loss surgery make or break your love life?

By Published:
Bigstock Photo

(ABC News) – A study from Sweden investigated whether weight loss surgery, sometimes called bariatric surgery, could impact relationship status.

Researchers analyzed changes in relationships in over 30,000 cases.

The data comes from a registry of 2,000 cases that compared adults with obesity who did or did not get the surgery; and the rest from a registry that compared adults who underwent bariatric surgery to the general population.

Related Content: Obesity epidemic grows in adults; perhaps levels off in youth

For those not in a relationship, receiving surgery was associated with up to double an increased rate of marriage or new relationships. But for those already in a relationship, bariatric surgery was associated with an increased rate of divorce or separation.

The authors say that for adults with obesity who are single, a better chance at finding a new partner might be an added benefit of undergoing bariatric surgery.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s