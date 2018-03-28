Could weight loss surgery make or break your love life?

Related Coverage Obesity epidemic grows in adults; perhaps levels off in youth

(ABC News) – A study from Sweden investigated whether weight loss surgery, sometimes called bariatric surgery, could impact relationship status.

Researchers analyzed changes in relationships in over 30,000 cases.

The data comes from a registry of 2,000 cases that compared adults with obesity who did or did not get the surgery; and the rest from a registry that compared adults who underwent bariatric surgery to the general population.

For those not in a relationship, receiving surgery was associated with up to double an increased rate of marriage or new relationships. But for those already in a relationship, bariatric surgery was associated with an increased rate of divorce or separation.

The authors say that for adults with obesity who are single, a better chance at finding a new partner might be an added benefit of undergoing bariatric surgery.