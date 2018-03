Related Coverage Live Traffic Map For Connecticut Roadways

POMFRET, Conn. (WTNH) — A serious crash in Pomfret has closed a portion of Route 44 late Wednesday afternoon.

Officials say the route is closed in the area of Paine Road following a two-car crash.

At least one person has suffered a life-threatening injury.

The cause of the crash is not known at this time.

Police did not say when they expected the route to fully reopen.

News 8 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.