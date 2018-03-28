Dunkin’ Donuts, Saucony release new running sneaker

WTNH.com Staff Published: Updated:
Dunkin' Donuts
This Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, photo shows a Dunkin' Donuts sign at a store in Hialeah, Fla. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. reports earnings Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)

(WTNH) — In honor of the Boston Marathon two Boston companies have created a shoe inspired by doughnuts.

Dunkin’ Donuts and the athletic shoe company, Saucony, announced their new limited edition sneakers on Monday March 26. The shoes are in honor of the Boston Marathon.

The doughnut-inspired shoes cost $110 and the box is designed like the coffee chains doughnut box.

USA today reports (https://usat.ly/2I4zVdq) that there are only 2,000 shoes available.

Would you run in these to support the Boston Marathon?

