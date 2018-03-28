Facebook announces overhaul of security and privacy settings in wake of Cambridge Analytica scandal

By Published:
In this March 26, 2018 photo, a man poses for photos in front of a computer showing Facebook ad preferences pages in San Francisco. Facebook is giving its privacy tools a makeover as it reels from criticisms over its data practices and faces tighter European regulations in the coming months. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

(ABC News) — Facebook announced Wednesday that it’s overhauling its security and privacy settings in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

The goal, the company said, is to make its privacy tools easier to find and understand.

“So in addition to Mark’s announcements last week — cracking down on abuse of the Facebook platform, strengthening our policies, and making it easier for people to revoke apps’ ability to use your data — we’re taking additional steps in the coming weeks to put people in more control over their privacy. Most of these updates have been in the works for some time, but the events of the past several days underscore their importance.”

Among the updates are tools to find, download and delete your Facebook data, as well as a simplified settings menu “accessible from a single place,” Egan and Beringer said.

In conclusion, they said that “in the coming weeks, we’ll be proposing updates to Facebook’s terms of service that include our commitments to people.”

Last week, Zuckerberg responded to the privacy concerns raised after it was revealed that data used by analytics firm Cambridge Analytica was accessed without consent.

“We have a responsibility to protect your data, and if we can’t then we don’t deserve to serve you,” he said.

