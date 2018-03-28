Florida group looks to strengthen gun control laws

Related Coverage Tens of thousands gather nationwide to march for gun control

(WTNH) — A new organization has formed in Broward County, Fla.

The group was inspired by the deadly school shooting in Parkland last month.

“17 for Change” is a reference to the 17 people killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14.

Organizers say the group will work to strengthen gun control laws and educate voters about gun-related issues.

It will also keep track of how elected officials are voting on gun legislation.

Broward County Commisioner Mark Bogen announced the new organization at a meeting in Coral Springs, saying, ‘I’m proud to announce, on behalf of students and alumni, an organization called “17 for Change.’ This organization involves students, alumni, elected officials, parents, teachers, and others. Different generations coming together for a common goal. That goal is reforming gun laws.”

The group also wants to create a platform that would allow people to organize community-based solutions to gun violence.