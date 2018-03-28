Hazmat situation closes road in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A road in Hartford is closed as crews investigate a hazmat situation on Wednesday.

According to authorities, a hazmat situation occurred at 490 Capitol Avenue inside the building. They say the scene is contained.

Officials say the building was evacuated.

Police say Capitol Avenue will be closed between Putnam Street and Park Terrace for some time. They are asking residents to avoid the area and to use Park Street, Russ Street or Farmington Avenue.

No further details are available at this time.

This is a breaking news story. Stay tuned with News 8 for updates.