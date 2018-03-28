Hazmat situation closes road in Hartford

By Published: Updated:
(Photo provided by the Hartford Police Department)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A road in Hartford is closed as crews investigate a hazmat situation on Wednesday.

hartford hazmat 2 Hazmat situation closes road in Hartford
(Photo provided by the Hartford Police Department)

According to authorities, a hazmat situation occurred at 490 Capitol Avenue inside the building. They say the scene is contained.

Officials say the building was evacuated.

Police say Capitol Avenue will be closed between Putnam Street and Park Terrace for some time. They are asking residents to avoid the area and to use Park Street, Russ Street or Farmington Avenue.

No further details are available at this time.

This is a breaking news story. Stay tuned with News 8 for updates.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s