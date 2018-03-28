High-tech license plate readers helping catch stolen cars

(WTNH)–Stolen cars are a big problem, and a growing problem in the suburbs and in the cities of Connecticut.

Trooper Aaron Pelletier takes us out on patrol to show off high-speed license plate readers mounted on state police cruisers. They are an extra set of high-tech eyes on the road. They can scan thousands of plates an hour, looking for all kinds of violations, from unregistered cars, to stolen vehicles, to active arrest warrants.

“Once the camera picks up on a stolen plate, or a stolen car, you have to verify it yourself. So you get eyes on the plate, and then verify the play, and then I know for sure if it is stolen or not.”

There are three cameras mounted on the back of the cruiser. One points forward, the other sideways, and the other backwards. They can actually read the plate in any direction, even at high-speeds, even in the dark.

“To be able to get a hold of anyone who has a warrant out for their arrest, or has a stolen motor vehicle, we have to get them off the road, so it is a good tool for law-enforcement,” Pelletier said.

The great thing about the technology is that it is constantly on the job. When Trooper Pelletier is responding to an accident or on a traffic stop, the plate reader is working the traffic around him, letting him know who is in the car next to him, alerting him to a felony warrant or a stolen car.

“Last night I had 288 hits on expired plates and cancelled plates, suspended insurance, you can’t enforce them all, because there’s only one guy,” he said.