How To: Check Your Stored Google Search History & Location Data

(WTNH) — With Facebook under fire for Cambridge Analytica’s collection and misuse of Facebook data from over 50 million of its’ US users, News 8 has put together a tutorial on how to remove third party applications from accessing your Facebook information as well as mobile phone call and text data. It is important to monitor application settings regularly to prevent unauthorized access of your personal information online.

Many technology companies also use information from its’ users to help create a more personalized experience, surfacing content that is more of interest based on previous interactions. These algorithms are powered through the learning of habits and preferences.

Google also contains the storage of personal information from online browsing – including search terms, websites visited, ads that are clicked, videos that are watched – to GPS access across mobile devices which provides your location, device information and user IP addresses as well as email, calendar and contact lists. Google’s Privacy Policy breaks down how to better understand the collection of the information and how it is being used.

Check your Google Account. This provides access to various settings and tools across ‘Sign-in & Security‘ to ‘Personal Info & Privacy‘ and ‘Account Preferences‘. Within these areas, users can edit apps that are connected to Google, the storage of phone contacts, see a map of location history since Google has first been accessed on a mobile device.

Managing ‘Activity Controls‘ houses browsing and search history across Google and YouTube, location history as well as voice and audio activity. Within this area, a list is presented of websites visited by date and frequency. By collecting information like this, Google makes searches faster and is able to learn more about the user to surface relevant results.

Ads that are shown on Google and YouTube are also surfaced based on the targeting of various demographics and information sourced from interactions on the platform. Check your ‘Ads Personalization‘ section to view topics that Google thinks you like as well as the profile provided to advertisers seeking to target relevant ads.

Remember to regularly start a ‘Privacy Checkup‘ to review information that is made public and also download a copy of your Google history for a more in-depth archive of information.