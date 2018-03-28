In The Bender Kitchen: Culinary Arts Teacher Joanna Siciliano and Student Alex Panzera from Haddam-Killingworth High School

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — We learn a few recipes for making stuffed breads from Haddam-Killingworth High School.

Ingredients for Sausage and cheese or Pepperoni and cheese

Egg wash- for both breads

2 eggs

Splash of milk

Dough – Makes 2 large braided breads

10 cups All Purpose Flour

2 T Dry Yeast

½ cup Sugar

3 T Salt

¾ cup of Oil

4 cups Warm Milk

Warm Water as needed

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit, the breads go in for roughly an hour Start by making the dough. Warm up 1 cup of milk before measuring yeast and sugar Then take the yeast and sugar in a bowl, and add little warm milk then mix with spoon Set aside for 5 minutes for the yeast to activate Now take Flour, salt, ½ cup of oil in a large bowl and mix well Add in the yeast mixture and the rest of the milk Mix well using a fork Add little warm water as needed Knead this to a soft dough (the dough has to be non-sticky) Drizzle in remaining ¼ cup of oil and knead well Cover and set aside to rise for 1 hour until it doubles in size Take a sheet tray cover with parchment paper Cut the dough into 4 pieces Roll each dough into a rectangle fill the middle with desired filling Make 1-inch-wide cuts along both long sides of the rectangle to within 1-inch of the filling Fold the bottom strips toward filing until filling is completely covered Bake at 400 degrees about 20 mins or until golden brown

Ingredients for Sausage Pepper Filling

1/2 lb. Italian sausage, sweet or hot

1 red bell pepper, chopped

1 yellow bell pepper chopped

1 large onion, chopped

1 t. garlic powder

1 t. of white pepper

1 /2 t. dried oregano

1 pinch of dried basil

1 cup of shredded mozzarella (use as much as possible, but it should still be able to be sealed)

Salt and pepper to taste

Pepperoni Filling – stuff dough after it has been cut into strips

2 cup. Pepperoni, roughly a large handful per each strip of the braided bread.

1-2 cups mozzarella/cheddar blend (take out extra cheese if it dough doesn’t seal)

2 t. of garlic powder

2 t of white pepper

Salt and pepper to taste

Extra Parmesan and Mozzarella

½ cup of Parmesan and ¼ cup of mozzarella, for outside dusting (after the egg wash cooks into bread, take out and brush with spiced olive oil then dust outside lightly with cheese both kinds)

Spiced Olive Oil – Put on before dusting

½ cup olive oil

2 pinches of oregano

2 pinches of salt

1 pinch of black pepper

1 pinch of white pepper

Sprinkle of crushed red chili peppers