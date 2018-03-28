In The Bender Kitchen: Culinary Arts Teacher Joanna Siciliano and Student Alex Panzera from Haddam-Killingworth High School

By Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — We learn a few recipes for making stuffed breads from Haddam-Killingworth High School.

Ingredients for Sausage and cheese or Pepperoni and cheese

Egg wash- for both breads
2 eggs
Splash of milk
Dough – Makes 2 large braided breads
10 cups All Purpose Flour
2 T Dry Yeast
½ cup Sugar
3 T Salt
¾ cup of Oil
4 cups Warm Milk
Warm Water as needed

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit, the breads go in for roughly an hour
  2. Start by making the dough. Warm up 1 cup of milk before measuring yeast and sugar
  3. Then take the yeast and sugar in a bowl, and add little warm milk then mix with spoon
  4. Set aside for 5 minutes for the yeast to activate
  5. Now take Flour, salt, ½ cup of oil in a large bowl and mix well
  6. Add in the yeast mixture and the rest of the milk
  7. Mix well using a fork
  8. Add little warm water as needed
  9. Knead this to a soft dough (the dough has to be non-sticky)
  10. Drizzle in remaining ¼ cup of oil and knead well
  11. Cover and set aside to rise for 1 hour until it doubles in size
  12. Take a sheet tray cover with parchment paper
  13. Cut the dough into 4 pieces
  14. Roll each dough into a rectangle fill the middle with desired filling
  15. Make 1-inch-wide cuts along both long sides of the rectangle to within 1-inch of the filling
  16. Fold the bottom strips toward filing until filling is completely covered
  17. Bake at 400 degrees about 20 mins or until golden brown

Ingredients for Sausage Pepper Filling

1/2 lb. Italian sausage, sweet or hot
1 red bell pepper, chopped
1 yellow bell pepper chopped
1 large onion, chopped
1 t. garlic powder
1 t. of white pepper
1 /2 t. dried oregano
1 pinch of dried basil
1 cup of shredded mozzarella (use as much as possible, but it should still be able to be sealed)
Salt and pepper to taste
Pepperoni Filling – stuff dough after it has been cut into strips
2 cup. Pepperoni, roughly a large handful per each strip of the braided bread.
1-2 cups mozzarella/cheddar blend (take out extra cheese if it dough doesn’t seal)
2 t. of garlic powder
2 t of white pepper
Salt and pepper to taste
Extra Parmesan and Mozzarella
½ cup of Parmesan and ¼ cup of mozzarella, for outside dusting (after the egg wash cooks into bread, take out and brush with spiced olive oil then dust outside lightly with cheese both kinds)
Spiced Olive Oil – Put on before dusting
½ cup olive oil
2 pinches of oregano
2 pinches of salt
1 pinch of black pepper
1 pinch of white pepper
Sprinkle of crushed red chili peppers

