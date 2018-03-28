Kids join fight to raise minimum age for buying tobacco

WTNH.com staff Published:

(WTNH) — Kids and adults were at the State Capitol on Wednesday, urging lawmakers to raise the minimum age for buying tobacco products.

The Public Health Committee approved a bill raising the legal age from 18 to 21. Among the groups at the capitol on Wednesday were the American Cancer Society Action Network, and Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, as well as the Boys & Girls Clubs of Connecticut.

Related Content: Bill to increase smoking age passes committee, 2 doctors vote against it

“The younger you start, the easier it is to get addicted,” said Kelcey Perez with the Boys & Girls Club of New Haven. “Nicotine contains brain cells to it prevents them from using their full minds to the highest potential it can be used at.”

If the bill passes, Connecticut would be the sixth state in the nation to raise the tobacco age from 18 to 21.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s