Kids join fight to raise minimum age for buying tobacco

(WTNH) — Kids and adults were at the State Capitol on Wednesday, urging lawmakers to raise the minimum age for buying tobacco products.

The Public Health Committee approved a bill raising the legal age from 18 to 21. Among the groups at the capitol on Wednesday were the American Cancer Society Action Network, and Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, as well as the Boys & Girls Clubs of Connecticut.

“The younger you start, the easier it is to get addicted,” said Kelcey Perez with the Boys & Girls Club of New Haven. “Nicotine contains brain cells to it prevents them from using their full minds to the highest potential it can be used at.”

If the bill passes, Connecticut would be the sixth state in the nation to raise the tobacco age from 18 to 21.