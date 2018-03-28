Lawmakers to fight for federal transportation funds

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — Lawmakers will be meeting in Norwalk on Wednesday to fight for federal transportation funds.

United States Senator Richard Blumenthal is pushing to make sure Connecticut is not forgotten about in the new $1 trillion spending bill.

In total, about $10 billion is expected to go towards the nation’s infrastructure.

Blumenthal will be speaking at the Norwalk City Hall at 4 p.m.