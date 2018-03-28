Lisa Lynn of LynFit Nutrition Opens Up About Her Own Weight Struggles

NORWALK, Conn. (CT STYLE) -– Lisa Lynn is the face behind LynFit Nutrition. She’s helped many people lose weight, but it was her own struggles with food that made her who she is today.

“When someone comes to me and says I tried it all and I can’t lose weight, I say there’s never bene a metabolism I couldn’t fix,” Lisa Lynn said.

Including her own.

“When someone comes to me and says I tried it all and I can’t lose weight, I say there’s never bene a metabolism I couldn’t fix.”

“I wasn’t always in good shape,” she explained. “In fact, I’ve struggled with weight my entire life since I was a baby. Not only did I struggle with my weight but I really struggled with sugar, food cravings.”

Lisa was 40 pounds overweight, despite being an aerobics instructor and spending hours in the gym.

“So I was gym-bulimic is what we refer to that as in my industry,” Lynn explained.

But all evidence of her past was destroyed.

“I don’t have any before shots,” she said. “You know when you can’t stand your body you can’t stand looking in the mirror.”

After trying every diet on the market, Lynn decided to take a more holistic approach, learning how to fuel her body properly and treat underlying issues

These pants remind me of how I had 40 pounds that I had to lose because I forget where I came from,” she said of a pair of pants she keeps at her headquarters in Norwalk.

After losing weight, Lynn went on to become a top fitness expert, writing books and appearing on the Dr. Oz and Meredith Vieira shows. She also appeared on Martha Stewart’s show, who she personally trained.

“We transformed her body,” Lynn said. “Martha had just gone through menopause and I taught her the things that change after 40 and we were able to get her to lose weight despite her hectic schedule.”

Training Martha inspired Lynn to found LynFit Nutrition 27 years ago, which offers protein shakes supplements, skin and hair care products and more.

“Each problem that arose in my life, I came up with a solution,” she said of her product line. “My daughter struggled with anxiety and my doctor told me to give her melatonin to help her sleep.”

So Lynn created ‘Lean Sleep.’

“I had hypothyroidism and struggled with that and my medication was no longer working,” Lynn said.

That resulted in ‘Thyro-Boost.’

“I started to realize there was natural ways to approach this that didn’t hurt my body but always began with the end in mind,” Lynn explained. “I want to be healthier long term.”

For those who have tried everything to budge the scale, Lynn says her approach is unlike any other.

“I will go to bat with that person until we get it fixed because I know what it’s like to be there,” she said. “Once we find the sweet spot, you start losing weight every day.”

Lynn is currently offering a special deal for CT Style viewers. To save 20 percent off your next order, use the code WTNH during checkout at LynFit.com.