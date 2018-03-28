Mayor Mark Boughton holds news conference with doctors

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– Mayor Mark Boughton is having a news conference with his doctors and inviting all questions.

The 54-year-old long time Mayor of Danbury, who is considered a leading contender for the Republican nomination for Governor, collapsed and suffered an apparent seizure at a candidate ‘meet and greet’ event two weeks ago in Avon.

Boughton has said that the episode was not related to the brain surgery he had to remove a benign tumor from his brain.

Boughton will be joined by two doctors that his campaign says will discuss his “overall health and be available to take questions from the media.”