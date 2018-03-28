Medical Examiner: East Haddam homicide victim died from blunt injuries

EAST HADDAM, Conn. (WTNH) — A cause of death has been released for an East Haddam woman who was the victim of a homicide.

According to police, on March 23, units responded to 206 North Moodus Road for a report of a suspicious death.

Related Content: State Police: Death of East Haddam woman ruled a homicide

The deceased, 56-year-old Sandra Kalosky, was found to be the victim of a homicide, according to police.

On Wednesday, the Chief State Medical Examiner’s Officer stated that an autopsy showed Kalosky died from “blunt injuries to head and upper extremities.”

Related: State Police investigate suspicious death in East Haddam

Police say there is no threat to the public and that the death remains under investigation.