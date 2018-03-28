Mohegan Sun’s Expo Center is on time and on budget

Related Coverage Mohegan Sun Announces $50 Million Renovation Plan

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — There are still finishing touches being put on the new Expo Center at Mohegan Sun. Workers can be seen throughout the site which is starting to take shape.

AZ Corporation is the lead on the 80 million project and the senior project manager, Eric Herrman, led a tour of the Expo Center which is expected to be completed in June.

“This building itself is 125,000 square feet of uncolumned space,” said President & G.M. of Mohegan Sun CT, Ray Pino.

He says there’s also another 20,000 square feet of ballroom space along with several meeting rooms.

“Just amazing,” said Norwich Mayor Peter Nystrom.

Related Content: Mohegan Sun Announces $50 Million Renovation Plan

He was impressed with the space and excited about the people it will bring.

“They also look to see what’s outside of Mohegan and it’s just a skip and a jump to historic Norwich,” said Mayor Nystrom.

“We get a lot of business from the casino,” said Gary Trombley, owner of Big Gary’s Montville Wine & Spirits. “A lot of business from the patrons visiting the casino.”

Big Gary’s is expecting big business from Mohegan Sun’s expansion and he’s not the only one.

“A lot of businesses, people I talked to are already excited about that coming,” said Trombley. “I know when they had the car show here a few years back every hotel was busy.”

This year’s Barrett-Jackson Collector Car Auction will be the first event held at the Expo Center and there are 20 other events committed to come.

“First timers that have never been here before and really see what we have to offer and what this region can really bring,” said Pino.