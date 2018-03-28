Murphy to host gun violence forum at New Haven school

WTNH.com Staff Published: Updated:
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — United States Senator Chris Murphy will host a school forum on gun violence in New Haven on Wednesday morning.

Senator Murphy wants to get input from students on federal reform efforts.

The Democrat will be at Hillhouse High School Wednesday morning at 9 a.m.

Last week, Congress passed a bill that was backed by Murphy called the Fix NICS Act. The bill would tighten loopholes in the federal criminal background check system.

The senate still has not voted on the measure.

 

 

