MONTVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — A new resource is available to job seekers in Montville.

Connecticut Department of Labor will open a new American Job Center April 2 on Norwich-New London Turnpike.

The office will offer career counseling, re-employment workshops and help writing résumés, as well as specialized job services for veterans. The space also features a career center with computers, internet service, phones and fax machines.