New Sandy Hook Promise PSA viewed millions of times around world

By Published: Updated:
Nicole Hockley is one of the creative minds behind a new PSA by Sandy Hook Promise. She lost her 6-year-old son Dylan at Sandy Hook Elementary.

SANDY HOOK, Conn. (WTNH) — A powerful, new public service announcement by Sandy Hook Promise is being viewed hundreds of millions of times around the world.

The PSA, called “The Other Side,” shows a young man sitting on his bed talking about the warning signs of someone planning a school shooting.  The camera zooms out and he is loading an assault rifle before saying, “I’m sure tomorrow someone would have wished they had said something.”

Nicole Hockley is the managing director of Sandy Hook Promise. The organization, which trains adults and students to recognize and act on warning signs of gun violence, is deeply personal for her.

Hockley’s six-year-old son, Dylan was murdered at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012.  His older brother, Jake, survived.  Hockley says her mission is to do everything she can to prevent another tragedy.

“The message is always that gun violence preventable when you know the signs and take action,” Hockley told News 8.  “It is never going be enough because it can’t bring back D but I feel it’s my moral responsibility to do everything within my power to help others so that no other parent has to feel this way.”

Sandy Hook Promise also encourages communities and schools to use an anonymous reporting system to speak up when something doesn’t seem right.  Each case is assigned a case worker, so the reports don’t fall through the cracks.

“We have stopped multiple school shootings and suicide threats and we have reduced bullying,” Hockley said.

The PSA has been viewed more than 155 million times.  Sandy Hook Promise has trained 7,000 schools around the country and more than 3.5 million people on recognizing gun violence warning signs.

The message in the video, also struck a nerve with Newtown High School students, who are the same age as the young man featured in the PSA.

“I do think this PSA is very important because all of over the country there have been these massacres and it’s nothing to joke about,” Sophomore, Jacob Cribbs said.

“I think it’s a great thing – Newtown has gone through a lot of hard stuff,” Junior James Chillington added.

“I want to be the town that persevered and got through it,” Cribbs added.

For Hockley, the message in the PSA is traveling and resonating far beyond Sandy Hook.

“Prevention. That word is critically important and that’s what we do at Sandy Hook promise. That’s what we can do in all 50 states,” Hockley continued.

The PSA was filmed in Los Angeles with the help of a production company based out of New York that works with Sandy Hook Promise pro bono.

 

 

 

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s