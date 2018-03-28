New Sandy Hook Promise PSA viewed millions of times around world

SANDY HOOK, Conn. (WTNH) — A powerful, new public service announcement by Sandy Hook Promise is being viewed hundreds of millions of times around the world.

The PSA, called “The Other Side,” shows a young man sitting on his bed talking about the warning signs of someone planning a school shooting. The camera zooms out and he is loading an assault rifle before saying, “I’m sure tomorrow someone would have wished they had said something.”

Nicole Hockley is the managing director of Sandy Hook Promise. The organization, which trains adults and students to recognize and act on warning signs of gun violence, is deeply personal for her.

Hockley’s six-year-old son, Dylan was murdered at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012. His older brother, Jake, survived. Hockley says her mission is to do everything she can to prevent another tragedy.

“The message is always that gun violence preventable when you know the signs and take action,” Hockley told News 8. “It is never going be enough because it can’t bring back D but I feel it’s my moral responsibility to do everything within my power to help others so that no other parent has to feel this way.”

Sandy Hook Promise also encourages communities and schools to use an anonymous reporting system to speak up when something doesn’t seem right. Each case is assigned a case worker, so the reports don’t fall through the cracks.

“We have stopped multiple school shootings and suicide threats and we have reduced bullying,” Hockley said.

The PSA has been viewed more than 155 million times. Sandy Hook Promise has trained 7,000 schools around the country and more than 3.5 million people on recognizing gun violence warning signs.

The message in the video, also struck a nerve with Newtown High School students, who are the same age as the young man featured in the PSA.

“I do think this PSA is very important because all of over the country there have been these massacres and it’s nothing to joke about,” Sophomore, Jacob Cribbs said.

“I think it’s a great thing – Newtown has gone through a lot of hard stuff,” Junior James Chillington added.

“I want to be the town that persevered and got through it,” Cribbs added.

For Hockley, the message in the PSA is traveling and resonating far beyond Sandy Hook.

“Prevention. That word is critically important and that’s what we do at Sandy Hook promise. That’s what we can do in all 50 states,” Hockley continued.

The PSA was filmed in Los Angeles with the help of a production company based out of New York that works with Sandy Hook Promise pro bono.