PD: 2 elderly residents found dead in Hamden home

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden police are investigating after two elderly resident were found dead inside a home on Tuesday.

According to the Hamden Police Department, officers conducted a welfare check at 110 Blue Hills Avenue. They say the welfare check revealed two elderly residents who were deceased.

Police say this investigation is active and they are working with the Chief Medical Examiner’s office.

Authorities do not suspect there was any foul play at this time.

News 8 with update this story as more information becomes available.