PD: 26-year-old resident attacked and robbed in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 26-year-old New Haven resident was the victim of a robbery and assault Tuesday night, police say.

Officials say just after 11:00 p.m., New Haven police officers responded to reports of a robbery at Grand Avenue and Shelter Street.

The victim told police he was walking through the area and was confronted by approximately 20 to 30 people. He said a member of the group hit him with an unidentified object and he was left unconscious.

When the victim regained consciousness, he was allegedly missing $150 and had a cut on his leg. After his own attempts to stop the wound from bleeding, he called EMTs for assistance.

The victim could not describe any members of the group that attacked him.

After investigating the area, police could not find any evidence of a crime other than the wound on the victim’s leg.

The incident remains under investigation.