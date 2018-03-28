PD: 3 arrested in Seymour drug bust

SEYMOUR, Conn. (WTNH) — Three people are facing charges after police made a drug bust in Seymour.

According to police, on March 25, officers responded to a residence on Argonne Terrace following reports of a loud disturbance.

During the investigation, officials noticed “a large amount” of what was believed to be heroin on top of a stove.

Officials seized the narcotics which tested positive for heroin. 15 bundles of packaged heroin were seized during this incident.

Three people at the residence were detained and arrested for possessing the narcotics.

Police then executed a search and seizure warrant for the residence and say they found nearly five additional bundles of heroin and a container of ecstasy pills. Units also seized drug paraphernalia and a small amount of crash.

Authorities arrested 30-year-old Argone Terrace of Seymour, 30-year-old Tyronn Gatison of Waterbury and 33-year-old Alicia Martinez of Seymour.

They are facing a number of related charges, including possession of narcotics and possession of a controlled substance.