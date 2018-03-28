PD: Arrest made after crack cocaine found in traffic stop

Nicholas Silva (New London Police)

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH)– A 31-year-old man was arrested on drug charges after being pulled over by police in New London on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say at around 3:14 p.m., officers initiated a motor vehicle stop of a car driven by Nicholas Silva, of New London, in the area of Broad Street and Morgan Street.

After an investigation, officers found Silva to be in possession of 6.8 grams of crack cocaine packaged for street level sales.

(New London Police)

Silva was arrested and charged with possession of narcotics and possession of narcotics with intent to sell.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information concerning drug activity is urged to contact police at 860-447-5269.

