PD: Man arrested for Wallingford armed robbery

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is facing charges for his alleged involvement in an armed robbery in Wallingford.

According to police, on Jan. 6, officers responded to a panic alarm at Delta Gas located at 250 South Colony Road.

Officials say a man entered the store and used a knife to rob the clerk.

Police say the clerk received minor injuries after being assaulted by the suspect. The suspect then grabbed cigarettes and fled the scene.

Following an investigation, a warrant was obtained for the arrest of 43-year-old Jeffrey Stokarski.

After the robbery on Jan. 6, Stokarski was placed into the custody of the Connecticut Department of Corrections for an unrelated matter.

On March 23, the warrant for the robbery was served and Stokarski was charged with robbery in the first degree, larceny in the third degree and assault in the third degree.

He was held on a $150,000 bond and appeared in court that same date.