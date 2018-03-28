PD: Man stabbed while breaking up fight in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating after a man was allegedly stabbed while breaking up a fight in New Haven on Tuesday night.

Police say at around 8:30 p.m., a 30-year-old man and his girlfriend were approaching their home on the 200 block of Lloyd Street when they saw a group of men surrounding two men fighting.

The victim told police that he then tried to break up the fight and was stabbed during his attempt.

The man fled and his girlfriend bandaged his lacerated bicep before taking him to the hospital. His wound his non-life threatening.

According to police, the victim was unable to describe the person who cut him and what type of instrument was used.

The incident remains under investigation. Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 203-946-6304.