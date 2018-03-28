Plymouth police searching for larceny suspect

By Published:
(Photo provided by the Plymouth Police Department)

PLYMOUTH, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in Plymouth are searching for a suspect in a recent larceny at a pharmacy chain.

The Plymouth Police Department say they are looking to identify a suspect in a larceny. They say the incident happened on Thursday March 22 at a CVS Pharmacy in the town.

Authorities are asking that anyone who recognizes the suspect to contact the Plymouth Police Department at 860-589-7779. They say all tips will remain confidential.

News 8 will update this story as more information becomes available. 

